Priest found hanging from tree in Shamli

The body of a temple priest was found hanging from a tree in a field in Gharipukhta area here, police said on Tuesday. Balakram has left for the temple but could not reached there and later his body was found in Manakpyra village on Monday evening, they said.

The deceased's brother Yashpal has lodged a murder complaint against unidentified assailants, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

RCJ

RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)