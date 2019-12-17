Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was granted bail by a local court
Actor Payal Rohatgi, arrested over social media post on Nehru, granted bail by local court in Rajasthan's Bundi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Payal Rohatgi
- Nehru
- Bundi
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Model Payal Rohatgi detained for objectionable comment on Nehru
Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family
Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family
Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content gainst Gandhi-Nehru family
Rajasthan police detains Payal Rohatgi over comment on Jawaharlal Nehru, case registered