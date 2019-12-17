Left Menu
Development News Edition

Repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act, order probe into police brutality: Human Rights Watch to govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:50 IST
Repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act, order probe into police brutality: Human Rights Watch to govt

The Human Rights Watch has urged the Centre to immediately repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in view of nationwide protests against it, and said there should be an independent probe into police "brutality and excesses" against students and other protesters. In a statement on Tuesday, the international human rights body's South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly said the "government failed to grasp the extent of public opposition over erosion of basic rights evident in these protests".

Its "strongest response to the protests would be to repeal" the Act and "withdraw its plan for citizenship verification that threatens marginalized communities", the organisation said. On the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and others in northeastern states protesting against the law, she said the authorities should immediately order all police personnel to abide by international standards on policing assemblies.

"The police may have used excessive force against demonstrators across the country" and the government "should establish a credible independent investigation into allegations of excessive force, brutality, and vandalism" by policemen, Ganguly said. The CAA enactment had prompted international condemnation, including from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which urged Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and to abide by international norms and standards on the use of force when responding to protests, she said.

India "should address the concerns raised about CAA instead of trying to shut down the protests with excessive force". "The right to peaceful assembly and protest is a fundamental right protected under international law, and one of the cornerstones of a society built on respect for human rights and rule of law. International human rights standards provide that law enforcement agencies should protect and facilitate that right, and should as far as possible apply nonviolent means before resorting to the use of force," she said.

"HRW is concerned about the police using unnecessary or excessive force against protesters. While some protesters' action may warrant police use of force, international human rights standards limit the use of force to situations in which it is strictly necessary," she said. About internet services being shut down in various states with the government claiming it was necessary to maintain law and order, Ganguly said India had used such measure several times in response to protests and "these shutdowns have largely been disproportionate, unnecessary, and in violation of India's international legal obligations including the rights to freedom of expression and assembly".

It also affected access to essential activities and services, including emergency services and health information, mobile banking and e-commerce, transportation, school classes, reporting on major crises and events, and human rights investigations, the HRW said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Eminent theatre and film actor Shriram Lagoo, who played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views that he expressed without fear, passed away on Tuesday eveni...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019