Lazer fence installed at certain points along open border with Nepal

Para-military force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has installed laser fence at certain points along India's open borders with Nepal to maintain an effective vigil and prevent intrusion by 'third-country nationals'. "We have identified a few pockets at Indo-Nepal borders where we have installed laser fencing. It has been done as a pilot project," said DG SSB K Rajesh Chandra.

Chandra said that there has been a rise in illegal attempts of intrusion through the India-Nepal border by the third-country nationals, including from Pakistan and China. The SSB has detained as many as 59 people from the India-Nepal border this year alone, while last year, 28 people were detained, Chandra informed.

