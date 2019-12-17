Customs declines details of action taken against its two officers in Uzbek woman sexual assault case

The Delhi customs has declined to give details of the action taken against its two suspended officers in the case of sexual assault on an Uzbek woman at the international airport here, saying it may impede the investigation. The customs department was asked to provide information like the details of the incident, copies of the complaint filed by the complainant and investigation or enquiry report, besides copies of any communication made to the Delhi Police.

"As the matter is under investigation, and (the information) cannot be provided under Section 8 (1) (h) of the Right to Information Act which states that public authority is not under obligation to furnish information that would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders," it said in reply to an RTI query. The alleged sexual assault on the Uzbek woman took place in May this year at a room in the highly secured area under the customs department at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said.

It was brought to the notice of the customs authorities by a 'whistleblower'. As the matter was reported to higher authorities in the Finance Ministry, the two were suspended, they said.

The officials said one of the accused took the victim to a room which had no CCTV camera, without being accompanied by any woman officer. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), constituted under the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, had in August submitted its investigation report in the matter.

Based on the ICC's report, that found "prima facie evidence indicating that the alleged sexual harassment indeed occurred", charge sheets were issued to the two officers,then serving at the rank of superintendent of customs. "Charge sheets have been issued to both of them. We are waiting for their response," Commissioner of Customs (Delhi airport) Manish Kumar had told PTI in October.

A charge sheet is issued to a government servant as part of disciplinary proceedings detailing allegations against him or her. The act requires the inquiry to be completed within 90 days.

Meanwhile, the customs department had in September referred the matter to Delhi Police for further probe. To another RTI query that sought details on cases of alleged sexual assault, molestation and rape against customs officials posted at Delhi international airport, the department said the information can be provided by the local police.

"Information cannot be provided since the cases of alleged sexual assault, molestation, rape are booked under Indian Penal Code. The information can be obtained from local police,' the customs department said in the reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)