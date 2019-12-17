Delhi: Locals protest against CAA outside Jamia University
Locals on Tuesday staged a protest outside the premises of Jamia Millia University against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The locals raised slogans like 'Inquilaab Zindabad' during the protest.
According to Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar as many as 200 people were injured in violence that took place in and around the university on Sunday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
