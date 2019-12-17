Flight ops, railway services resume in Guwahati

Flight operations and railway services resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday, in a major relief to hundreds of stranded passengers, as the city limps back to normalcy after days of violent protests over the citizenship law. Flights to and from the Dibrugarh airport is also operating as per schedule, officials said.

"Trains, including some intercity services, resumed services as law and order situation has gradually improved in the state," Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Subhanan Chanda told PTI. Services of other trains are being gradually resumed, he added.

"The resumed trains include Manas Rhino passenger, which connects New Bongaigaon to Guwahati, and will benefit the office-goers," the spokesperson said. Local passenger and intercity trains running today are the Down Dimapur-Guwahati Nagaland Express, Alipurduar Jn- Siliguri Intercity Express, Guwahati-New Bongaigaon passenger, Guwahati-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon.

UP Guwahati -Jorhat Town Janshatabdi Express, Dekargaon-Kamakhya Express, Alipurduar Jn-Lumding Intercity Express, Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express, Guwahati-Dibrugarh Intercity Express, Rangiya-Murkongselek passenger, New Bongaigaon-Goalpara-Guwahati are also operating. However, all trains from Northeast to Kolkata remain cancelled in view of the law and order situation in West Bengal, the officials said.

Flight operations are normal at the two airports in the state, an official said, adding that a Kolkata-bound Indigo flight has only been cancelled..

