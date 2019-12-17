Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA protests: Tension in some areas around AMU, 26 people released

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:09 IST
CAA protests: Tension in some areas around AMU, 26 people released
A clash broke out between police and a crowd during a protest against the new citizenship law in Delhi's Zafrabad on Tuesday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Tension gripped some localities adjoining the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Tuesday, as people started collecting at crossings and raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act. But there was marked an improvement from the situation the previous days, after clashes between AMU students and the police on Sunday. Twenty-six people arrested after those clashes were released late Monday night.

On Tuesday, shopkeepers in Jamalpur and Dodhpur downed shutters as tension erupted briefly. A police force was rushed to these spots and the situation defused.

"We managed to persuade the protesters with help of local community leaders and announcements from mosques that their concerns would be conveyed to government and that their interests would not be served by taking law in their hands," SP city Abhishek told PTI. Protests were also held in the highly-sensitive Upper Court area in the old city.

Earlier, 26 people, including eight students, arrested in connection with the violence at the varsity and surrounding areas have been released on personal bonds. SSP, Akash Kulhari, told PTI, "Out of these 26 people arrested from the AMU campus on Sunday night, only 8 are students of AMU, while the rest are outsiders."

Proctor of AMU Prof Afifullah Khan said," In view of the tense situation on the AMU campus and surrounding areas we had approached the DM to release the arrested students as a special case and this was done by the administration." The AMU on Sunday witnessed violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

The process of evacuation of hostels at the varsity continued Monday overnight, and according to the latest figures provided by the AMU administration, about 9,500 out of 11,500 inmates have left for home, university officials said. Till late Monday night, a crowd of 5,000 protestors had collected outside the Kotwali demanding the release of arrested AMU students.

The protestors were led by a large number of burqa-clad women. The protest was called off on Monday night after the Shahr Mufti Abdul Hameed had addressed the crowd and assured them that their demands regarding the release of arrested AMU students will be addressed by local police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition has no issues, Congress speaks language of nation's enemies: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the opposition does not have any issue and accused the Congress of speaking the language of the nations enemies. Today, the opposition is lacking any issue. The Congress is speaki...

Body of slain soldier to be handed over to family on Wednesday

The mortal remains of an army jawan, who was killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, would be taken to his hometown in Punjab on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said. The soldier, Rifleman...

Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing

Riyadh, Dec 17 AFP Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop on Tuesday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive USD 2 trillion mark. The energy giant was listed on Tadawu...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats aim for net-zero emissions on public land by 2040

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill that aims to zero out emissions from drilling, mining, and other activities on federal land and waters by 2040, and puts the brakes on oil and gas leasing for at leas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019