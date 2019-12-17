Left Menu
All entry, exit gates at Seelampur metro station open: DMRC

  New Delhi
  17-12-2019
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:12 IST
All entry, exit gates at Seelampur metro station open: DMRC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All entry and exit gates at Seelampur metro station, which were closed in view of violence that ensued following protests over the amended Citizenship Act on Tuesday, were opened.

"All entry & exit gates of Seelampur are open," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of the violent protest against the amended citizenship law in the Seelampur area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

