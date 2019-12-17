Twelve Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay in Palghar

As many as 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, have been arrested for illegal stay at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. In a joint operation, the Anti Human Trafficking Cell and Anti Terrorism Squad of the Palghar police on Monday arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, all in the age group of 30 to 50 years, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

The accused did not possess any valid documents for their stay in the country, he added. The detainees have been living in Boisar and other localities for the last couple of years and worked as domestic servants or took up petty jobs, he said.

Offenses have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920 and the Foreigners Act of 1946, the official said.

