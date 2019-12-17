Seelampur protest: Kejriwal appeals to people to maintain peace
In the wake of violent protests in the Seelampur area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, saying violence cannot be tolerated in a civilized society.
Angry protesters demanding to scrap of the amended citizenship law torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.
"I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. The violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. Nothing will be gained by violence. Put your views peacefully," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Seelampur
- Northeast Delhi
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Politics needs intelligent youngsters: Arvind Kejriwal
Politics needs intelligent youngsters: Arvind Kejriwal
Politics needs intelligent youngsters: Arvind Kejriwal
Magisterial probe ordered in Delhi fire incident: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi govt to give Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to families of those killed in fire incident; Rs 1 lakh to injured: CM Arvind Kejriwal