Six held from Bengaluru for abducting businessman

Six people, who allegedly abducted a 50-year-old businessman from the city to recover their chitinvested amount and took him to Bengaluru, have been arrested and the man rescued within 24 hours of the crime, police said on Tuesday. The businessman, who earlier resided in Bengaluru, used to run chit fund business and did not repay the amount of Rs 5 lakh invested by two friends of the arrested men even after completion of the chit period, RachakondaPolice Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said in a release.

Then he shifted to Hyderabad and on one pretext or the other was evading to return the amount, the release said. The six men then hatched a plan to kidnap him for recovery of the amount and abducted him on December 15 afternoon, it said.

They took him to Bengaluru in a car and lodged himin a lodge, the Commissioner said. Based on a complaint from the businessman's wife, a police team identified the six men and nabbed all of them from Bengaluru by 2 pm on December 16.

The businessman was rescued and all of them were brought to Hyderabad, the release added..

