Goa CM likely to meet Javadekar over K'taka Mahadayi project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant left for New Delhi to attend the Goods and Services Tax Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, and is likely to meet Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar to discuss Karnataka's Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi river. The two states have a dispute over Mahadayi water sharing and Goa recently protested over a reported Central nod to Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa Banduri project which aims at providing drinking water to three northern districts in that state by diverting the river's water.

"Chief Minister Sawant is likely to meet Union minister Javadekar on Tuesday evening in Delhi. They may discuss the exemption given to Karnakata on the Kalasa Banduri project," an official who did not wish to be identified, said. PTI RPS BNM BNM.

