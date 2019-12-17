India successfully tests air-launched, land attack versions of BrahMos missile
Two BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles were successfully test-fired from land and air platforms on Tuesday, defence officials said.
Two BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles were successfully test-fired from land and air platforms on Tuesday, defence officials said. According to the officials, the land-attack missile was fired from a mobile launcher at a base off the coast of Odisha by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and targeted a ship.
"It was launched with most of the indigenous components including Missile Airframe, Fuel Management System and DRDO-designed Seeker," they said. The air version of the missile was launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Sukhoi-30MKI and it also successfully hit a target in the sea. "The test conducted in user configuration revalidated the ship attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile," the officials said.
A medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets, or land. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between the DRDO and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia. The Air Force had successfully fired BrahMos air version missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft in May.
In November, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired the 290-km strike range Brahmos supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea. A BrahMos missile featuring Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply, and other major indigenous components, was successfully test-fired from ITR, Chandipur in Odisha in September this year. (ANI)
