Cops go to Nanded, Aurangabad for man who set ablaze wife

Police teams have left for Nanded and Aurangabad to nab a man who escaped after setting his wife ablaze following a petty dispute over food in Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai on December 4, an official said on Tuesday. Manohar Sarode (35) was an alcoholic and on December 4 picked up a fight with his wife after mutton curry got over in the house, said Senior Inspector Babasaheb Tupe of Kamothe police station.

"He doused his wife Pallavi (30) with kerosene and set her on fire in a fit of anger and fled the house. He was drunk at the time. She died in Mumbai's Sion Hospital on December 9. We have sent teams to Aurangabad and Nanded in search of Sarode as the family has roots in the two places," Tupe said.

The couple's four children are residing with their grandparents in Aurangabad, he added..

