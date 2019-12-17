Uttarakhand: Police arrest man for cheating people by giving them fake appointment letters for Army jobs

Uttarkhan Police arrested one person who allegedly cheated people by giving them fake letters of employment in the Army and Paramilitary forces. The accused has been identified as Narayan Mehta.

Speaking to ANI, Khatima Police station in-charge, Sanjay Pathak said, "The accused has cheated many people here on the pretext of getting them employment by giving them fake appointment papers. We have registered case against him." "We are interrogating the accused and further investigation will be done," he added. (ANI)

