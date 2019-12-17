Odisha: 'Teacher Clusters' to be set up in Malkangiri to improve educational amenities

In a move to address the problems of teachers and improve infrastructure for the betterment of education in the Swabhiman Anchal region of Malkangiri, Odisha government on Tuesday decided to construct 'Teacher Clusters' in the area. Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister, told ANI: "Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the teachers in reaching schools in the region, we had submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to do the needful. The CM has approved the proposal to set up these clusters."

Dash further said the teachers have to face several difficulties to reach the schools in Tribal-dominated region. "It takes around 2-3 hours to reach the school for most of the teachers," he said. "Once the clusters are set up, the teachers will not have to cover a long distance to reach the schools, and will be able to give their time to the school children," said he.

Chief Minister Patnaik-led Odisha government has also planned to set up similar clusters for the teachers in other regions in the future, and the foundation stone for these clusters will be laid on December 18.

