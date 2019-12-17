NIA arrests suspected JMB terrorist in West Bengal, produces him in court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced a 22-year-old suspected JMB terrorist before a special court in Kolkata on Tuesday to seek a transit warrant, a day after arresting him in connection with the Bengaluru module case. The accused, Mosaraf Hossain, alias Moosa, is a resident of Murshidabad district of West Bengal and is suspected to be a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a terrorist organization proscribed by the government of India, the NIA said.

Hossain was arrested on Monday in connection with the seizure of five improvised hand grenades, three fabricated grenade caps, three circuits of IEDs, one 9mm round, an air gun, suspected explosive powder and other incriminating materials from a house in Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara in July 2019, it said. The house was rented by suspected JMB members, the agency said.

Officials said the accused was allegedly spreading the outfit's presence in Bengaluru and also planning to carry out terror activities. An investigation revealed that Mosaraf Hossain came to Bengaluru in the first week of March 2018 with Asif Ikbal, alias Nadem, to participate in subversive activities, it said.

While in Bengaluru, Hossain and suspected JMB members Jahidul Islam, Kador Kazi, Habibur Rahman, Adil Seikh and Najir Sheikh among others, allegedly committed two robberies to raise funds for the JMB to wage war against India, officials said. The NIA will further grill the accused in its custody, they added.

