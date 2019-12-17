AP may have three capitals borne out of decentralisation: CM (Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI): Confounding the prevailing confusion on the fate of the state capital city, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday indicated that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept. Replying to a short discussion on the state capital issue in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session, he said the existing capital Amaravati which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital".

The Chief Minister's idea appears to be having a capital each in the three main regions of the state, Visakhapatnam, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool in Rayalseema. "We may have three different capitals. South Africa has three capitals. They are required. We have to think on those lines seriously," he said.

The previous Chandrababu Naidu government chose Amaravati as the capital out of nowhere, Jagan pointed out, adding a minimum amount of Rs 1.09 lakh crore was required to develop basic infrastructure like roads, drains and power supply. "That much money has to be borrowed.If we add interest on that sum and also the funds needed for other development, we need at least Rs 3 lakh crore," he added.

"I too want to build a capital but where do I get the Rs one lakh crore? If at all we have that money, there are many other priorities on which we need to spend," Reddy said. Remarking that "decentralisation is a real concept", Jagan said there was need to "think practically".

Indicating that the government (Secretariat and heads of departments) could shift to the port city of Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister pointed out that the port city has all the required facilities. "Vizag has all the facilities. Only Metro (rail) is required," Jagan noted.

Stating that development of Amaravati into a full-fledged capital city required at least Rs one lakh crore, the Chief Minister wondered where the money would come from. "The previous government could spend only Rs 5,800 crore on the capital city development in five years.

The government is required to pay Rs 700 crore per annum as interest on the money borrowed so far, he said. The Chief Minister maintained that a final call on the capital would be taken only after the Expert Committee constituted to look into the issue submitted its report.

The Committee report is expected in the next few days. The Boston Consulting Group has also been entrusted with the task of studying the capital city requirements.

"We have not suggested anything to these committees. They will complete the study and submit their reports soon. We will discuss the reports and then take a final decision," the Chief Minister said. The government on Friday had categorically said there was no proposal to change the state capital from Amaravati.

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana gave a reply to that effect to a question raised by Telugu Desam Party membersP Samanthakamani, G Deepak Reddy and P Ashok Babu in the Legislative Council. The Council too took up a short discussion on the capital issue on Monday but the government did not make any specific statement.

On the very day he assumed charge on May 30, the Chief Minister had ordered stoppage of all infrastructure development works, including those undertaken in Amaravati, triggering speculation that the YSRC government might relocate the state capital city. In September, the government constituted an expert committee headed by retired IAS officer G Nageswara Rao to determine the scope and shape of the capital, among other things.

A series of statements by several ministers on Amaravati only confounded the confusion, triggering protests from opposition parties and other sections, who demanded that the state capital city be not changed. His remarks on Tuesday came a month after he ordered that the stalled development projects in Amaravati be resumed, but with their scope drastically reduced to avoid wasteful expenditure..

