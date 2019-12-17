MP: Bangladeshi man arrested for illegal stay

A 34-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for illegal stay at Kasrawad town in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday, police said. The police nabbed Achint Rai, a fake Ayurveda practitioner, for allegedly staying in the country illegally since 2017 using forged documents, district additional superintendent of police Shashikant Kankane said.

The accused had arrived in Kolkata in 2009 and has been living in Khargone since 2017, the ASP said. Rai has been charged under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he added.

As per the new Citizenship Act, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, owing to religious persecution, will be given Indian citizenship..

