`Minority community in Pakistan is not feeling safe'

Former deputy speaker of Balochistan assembly A D Makhija claimed on Tuesday that the minority Hindu community was facing atrocities in Pakistan. He was speaking after taking part in a rally organised by the BJP in support of the amended Citizenship Act here.

"It is very clear that the minority community in Pakistan (Hindus) are not feeling safe. The atrocities on them are painful," he said. He was active in politics in Balochistan, the southwestern province of Pakistan, through his association with the Zamhuri Vatan Party, he said.

"I left Pakistan for good in 1998. Before returning to India finally, I had served as deputy speaker of the provincial assembly in Quetta and held various other important posts in the state government," he said. He and his family have acquired Indian citizenship, he said.

Asked about the reasons for leaving Pakistan, his motherland, Makhija said, "Every person wants safety and security of himself and his family. We came to India for our safety." Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the amended Citizenship Act, which provides for grant of citizenship to non-Muslim communities fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)