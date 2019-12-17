Left Menu
Man held for sexually harassing woman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:19 IST
A 27-year-old man, who recently completed his jail term in a POCSO case, was arrested on Tuesday from Vasai in Palghar district for allegedly sexually harassing a beautician with obscene video clips, police said. The accused, identified as Mojjam Ali Azam Ali Khan, recently completed his three-year jail term in a 2015 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Khan got the victim's number from her social network profile. He started making calls to the victim since November 12, a Crime Branch official said. Khan allegedly forwarded obscene video clips to the woman from various numbers.

A case was registered against Khan at Samta Nagar police station under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Using words, making gestures or sounds intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. PTI DC NSK NSK.

