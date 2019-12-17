Left Menu
Patna DM bars dharna, procession and protest march at Kargil

  PTI
  • |
  Patna
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:19 IST
Two days after the incident of arson and stone pelting in which around a dozen policemen were injured here, the Patna district administration on Tuesday barred dharna, procession, demonstration, protest march and gathering in the 100 meter vicinity of the Kargil chowk. District Magistrate Kumar Ravi issued prohibitory orders using powers enshrined under section 144 of CrPC in order to maintain peace, tranquility besides maintaining law and order situation in the area.

"Prohibitory order issued under section 144 of CrPC has come into force with immediate effect... Any procession, protest march, demonstration leading to Kargil chowk from Ashok Rajpath have been barred. This would ensure smooth traffic in and around Kargil chowk area," the DM said in a release. But this order will not be applicable to funeral procession, baraat and any traditional procession having requisite permission from the administration, Ravi added.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empower an executive magistrate to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. It empowers the magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. The decision assumes significance in the backdrop of the violent incident in which a mob in course of protest at Kargil chowk on Sunday evening had resorted to arson, stone pleting in which around a dozen policemen were injured.

The stir had turned violent while taking a procession from Ashok Rajpath to Kargil chowk near Gandhi Maidan in protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protestors had set several vehicles including a police post and four bikes of media persons on fire besides resorting to stone pelting.

The demonstrators comprised mostly students of the Patna University, youths from some neighboring towns and people owing allegiance to several small-time social and political outfits. While citing the Patna High Court order passed on July 29, 2015 wherein it had directed that "Dharna" will be permitted at the place nearby Gardanibagh police station and if necessary, in the part of the stadium, the DM said that in compliance of the order, dharna is being organised at designated place near Gardanibagh police station.

But it has been witnessed in the recent past that various political parties, organisations, students organisations, yuva morchas etc have been taking out procession towards Kargil chowk from Ashok Rajpath without giving any prior information or taking permission,the DM said. This causes heavy problems for ambulances, passenger buses, school buses and general traffic in and around Kargil chowk area and Ashok Rajpath leading to Patna city area, he said..

