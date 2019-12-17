Commuters face hardships as protests over CAA lead to traffic restrictions in many parts of city

Commuters on Tuesday experienced hardships and delays caused by traffic restrictions put in place as protests took place in north-east and central Delhi against the amended citizenship law. The traffic on the 66 Feet Road from Seelampur to Jafrabad in north east Delhi was closed in the noon due to violence and arson that followed a protest over the law.

In central Delhi, a massive protest was held in the Jama Masjid area leading to suspension of traffic and closure of the road from Daryaganj to Rajghat, said a police officer. The Delhi Police's Twitter handle was busy advising motorists to take alternative roads because of the restrictions imposed due to the protests.

"Traffic movement is closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Traffic is diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg," it tweeted in the evening. Earlier, traffic was affected from Daryaganj to Delhi Gate because of demonstrations.

Traffic was affected in south Delhi areas in the morning because of ongoing protests by students in the Jamia Nagar area. The motorists commuting to and from Noida had to take detours to reach their destinations. The Okhla underpass going towards Kalindikunj was closed and the Traffic Police advised motorists to take Ashram Chowk, the DND flyover and the Noida Link road.

A road linking Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj was also closed due to the protests and motorists coming from Noida were advised to take the DND flyover or the Akshardham route to reach Delhi.

