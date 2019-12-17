Pb CM approves amendment to master plan to develop industrial zones in Roopnagar

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Roopnagar Master Plan to facilitate the development of an industrial zone along the Roopnagar-Chandigarh road. Chairing the 39th meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning Development Board, Amarinder Singh gave the nod for issuing a public notice inviting objections and suggestions from the public in this regard, an official statement said.

"The approval has paved the way for the development of an Industrial Zone comprising Ban Majra, Mugal Majri, Bhago Majra, Chatoli, Mathrari, Adhrera and Chargeri villages," the statement said. Earlier, in a presentation on the proposed industrial zone near Roopnagar, Director Town and Country Planning, Kavita Mohan Singh apprised the members of the board that several industrial units already existed in the region and were facing issues in further expansion of their units.

The meeting also decided to give the go-ahead for an industrial zone in the Master Plan of Banur to enable overall development of the industry in the region, due to its close proximity to Chandigarh's international airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)