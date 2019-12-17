Kalindi Kunj route between Noida-Delhi to remain closed Wednesday

The Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday and commuters have been advised to opt for alternative routes, the Noida Traffic police said Tuesday evening. The advisory has been issued in view of a possible demonstration in South Delhi, it said.

"In pursuance of the directions of Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, South Delhi range, the Kalindi Kunj road will remain closed from 8 am on Wednesday till further orders. This is done in possibility of a demonstration in the region. People are advised to opt for DND or Chilla route to commute between Noida and Delhi," police said on Twitter. The Noida Traffic police had on Monday also diverted traffic on the Kalindi Kunj route on apprehensions of a demonstration which had resulted in road congestion during peak hours of travel.

