AGP delegation meets Assam governor

A delegation of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, Tuesday called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and asked him to urge the Centre not to implement the citizenship law in the state. The delegation led by party president Atul Bora urged the governor to tell the Centre that amended Citizenship Act is not suitable for Assam.

"We conveyed to him how the implementation of the Act will threaten the language, culture and identity of the indigenous population of the state," Bora said. The governor assured the delegation that he would convey the concerns to the central government..

