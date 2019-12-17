3 minors held for trying to kill 15-year-old boy in Nagpur

Three minors tried to kill a 15- year-old boy in Kanhan area of Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday night over a petty dispute about throwing water, an official said. The victim, who received stab wounds in the stomach, wrist and thigh, is undergoing treatment, he said.

"The victim was going to tuition classes on Monday evening when the three confronted him over throwing water. When he was returning home, they attacked him with a sharp weapon. He collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to hospital by passersby. All three juveniles have been held," he added..

