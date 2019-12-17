Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vyapam case: Three get 7-years of rigorous imprisonment

Three people were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special CBI court in a case related to Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment test.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:30 IST
Vyapam case: Three get 7-years of rigorous imprisonment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special CBI court in a case related to Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment test. The convicts have been fined with Rs 3,000 each for malpractices in the test which was conducted by Vyapam in 2012.

The convicts -- Amit Gaur was a candidate, Nitish Kumar appeared in the test on behalf of Gaur while Pankaj Kuma worked as a middleman in the case, officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on December 15, 2015, and taken over the investigation from the Madhya Pradesh Police on orders of the Supreme Court, an official release said.

It was alleged that unfair means were used in the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM). Impersonator Nitish Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was caught while appearing in the examination at a school in Piplani, Bhopal, on September 30, 2012, in place of candidate Amit Gaur.

During the investigation, middleman Pankaj Kuma's name came into fore. The charge sheet was filed in the case against four people in June 2016. One person, another alleged middleman, was acquitted by the special CBI judge (Vyapam cases). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

VIBS, IBM collaborate to launch secure device management

Vodafone Idea Business Services VIBS, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. VIL, on Wednesday announced the launch of Vodafone Secure Device Manager VSDM, powered by IBM Security MaaS360, and Unified End-point Management...

Piercing cold sweeps parts of Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 2.5 deg C

After hovering close to normal limits for a few days, minimum temperatures dropped by few notches across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Narnaul reeling at 2.5 degrees Celsius. Fog led to reduced visibility at several places, includin...

Do not support NRC, amended citizenship law not for Indians,

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD does not support NRC but backed the amended citizenship law, noting that it applies only to foreigners. He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and no...

Public suit filed in Delhi HC on Jamia incident

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking to constitute a fact-finding committee to look into the Jamil Milia Islamia incident which took place on Sunday during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. The publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019