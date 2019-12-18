Keylong at minus 13.8 deg C coldest place in Himachal Pradesh

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as Manali, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub zero temperatures. The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong which settled at minus 13.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district minus 2.8 degrees, Sundernagar in Mandi district minus 0.5 degrees and Bhuntar in Mandi district minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Solan was 0.4 degrees, Chamba 0.6 degrees, Kufri 1.8 degrees, Dharamshala and Mandi 2.1 degrees each, Palampur 2.5 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 3.1 degrees, Shimla 4 degrees, Hamirpur 5.2 degrees, Bilaspur 5.5 degrees, Una 5.6 degrees and Nahan 6.7 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the state between December 19 and 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)