Accident victim's kin awarded Rs 30 lakh relief after 9 years

  • Thane
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:36 IST
The family of a 25-year-old man, who was killed in a road accident in 2011, has been awarded a compensation of Rs 30 lakh by the Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). Member of the MACT at Kalyan S R Pahade recently directed the owner of the offending vehicle and the insurance company to pay the compensation along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum from the date the claim was filed.

Victim's father Chandrakant Virajlal Davda, his mother Indumati and brother Rohan are claimants in the case. The accident took place on May 15, 2011 at Dombivli- Kalyan road when a speeding car rammed into the stationary vehicle the deceased Mayur Davda, an employee of a private airline, was sitting in, killing him on the spot.

The insurance company must pay the compensation first and then it is entitled to recover the amount from the errant vehicle owner, the tribunal stated..

