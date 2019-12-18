Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest: Police monitoring some social media handles to check spread of misinformation

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:28 IST
Some social media handles are being closely monitored by police to check spread of wrong information in the national capital amid protest over the amended citizenship law, officials said on Wednesday. A number of miscreants involved in Tuesday's violence in North-East district of Delhi were identified and action will be taken against them after the assessment of video footage received from drone cameras.

Eight people have already been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at Jaffrabad and Seelampur during protests against the new citizenship law and three FIRs have been registered. "We are monitoring some social media accounts to check spread of misinformation. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found violating the laws," a senior official said.

The police used the drones extensively during the violent protests in North-East district on Tuesday and their video footage is being assessed so that the miscreants involved in the violence could be identified and action taken. The situation in Delhi is peaceful by and large, but prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in some localities in North-East Delhi, the official said.

Except at Road No 13 near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, now there is no protest anywhere in the city, another official said. Besides, no protest is taking place in any of the 42 central universities in the country, the official said.

Students and local residents staged protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, leading to violence and police action. Violent protests were witnessed in North-East Delhi on Tuesday that forced police to use tear gas and resort to lathi charge, police said.

The government has not ordered any judicial inquiry on the incidents of violence, including those in Jamia, as the matter is sub-judice. Under the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The act got the approval of Parliament and assented by the President last week.

