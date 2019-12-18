Keylong at minus 13.8 deg C coldest place in Himachal Pradesh

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as Manali, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures with the weatherman predicting heavy rain and snowfall in the next two-three days.

The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative center Keylong which settled at minus 13.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the state between December 19-21.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur district was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district at minus 2.8 degrees, Sundernagar in Mandi district at minus 0.5 degrees and Bhuntar in Mandi district at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Solan was 0.4 degrees, Chamba 0.6 degrees, Kufri 1.8 degrees, Dharamshala and Mandi 2.1 degrees each, Palampur 2.5 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 3.1 degrees, Shimla 4 degrees, Hamirpur 5.2 degrees, Bilaspur 5.5 degrees, Una 5.6 degrees and Nahan 6.7 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.