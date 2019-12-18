Cold wave: Schools to remain closed in Gwalior for 7 days

The schools and colleges in Gwalior will remain shut for the next seven days due to cold wave, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the official statement from the District Collector Anurag Choudhary, all the government and private schools and colleges will be shut from December 19 to 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are likely to receive severe cold day." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.