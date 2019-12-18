One more held for suspected Maoists links Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI):A 21-year-old woman, allegedly working covertly as a sympathisercum-courierfor the banned CPI (Maoist), was on Wednesday arrested from the Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said. Maoist party ideology literature and electronic data- pen drive containing revolutionary ideology were seized from G Renuka, who is a member of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, the police said.

She was a part of a group involved in recruiting youth for the Maoist organisation as per directions of the higher cadre of the Maoist party by indoctrinating them in revolutionary ideology. On Tuesday, two persons were arrested on the charge of recruiting youth for the Maoist organisation, police said.

Telangana Praja Front (TPF) general secretary M Ramesh and general secretary of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham C Shilpa were picked up from different locations, a senior police official told PTI. On October 15, two persons, including the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president B Maddileti, for allegedly working for the CPI (Maoist).

On October 10, assistant professor (on contract) of city-based Osmania University was arrested for alleged links with Maoists. So far, the Telangana police has so far arrested seven people for suspected links with the Maoists..

