Maha: 11 fishermen rescued off Uttan coast after boat capsize

Eleven fishermen had a miraculous escape after their boat capsized 35 kms off Uttan coast in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, but they kept floating in the sea using plastic drums till they were rescued by another vessel within an hour, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, two days after the fishermen had set sail from Satpati coastal village in Palghar district, the official said.

"The fishermen had set out for fishing on their boat- Sai Laxmi- on Friday. However, their boat capsized mid-sea in the early hours of Sunday. After the incident, they took help of plastic drums in the boat to remain afloat," said Anita Javanjule, chief of Thane district disaster control room. Fellow fishermen from another boat that was passing by spotted them and came to their rescue.

"The fishermen were rescued within an hour of the boat capsize incident. They were brought to the shore on Sunday, but their boat was pulled out with the help of five vessels on Tuesday evening," Javanjule said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.