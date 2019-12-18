Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth over Rs 88 lakh seized at Chennai airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:27 IST
Gold worth over Rs 88 lakh seized at Chennai airport
Image Credit: ANI

Customs department sleuths have seized gold worth over Rs 88 lakh in separate incidents at the airport here over the past two days, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip, officials rummaged an Indigo aircraft which arrived from Dubai and seized two unclaimed packets wrapped in black adhesive tape beneath one of the seats.

On opening it, gold in paste form was recovered and its value was estimated to be Rs 48 lakh. In another incident on Wednesday, sleuths recovered gold from a passenger from Dubai who had arrived by an Emirates Airline flight.

The man had concealed it in his rectum. The contraband, worth Rs 7.1 lakh, was seized.

On Tuesday night, customs sleuths recovered the precious metal in rubbery form from two women passengers on their arrival from Colombo by an Air India flight. Interrogation revealed that the two had concealed gold worth Rs 27.16 lakh in their rectum, a release said.

The same night officials also seized gold bars worth Rs 6 lakh from a ladies' purse lying unclaimed in the arrival hall at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Protester...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Police holds meeting with peace committee at Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with members of a peace committee and locals at the Jamia Nagar police station following violent protest in the area against the amended citizenship law. The meeting was held to ensure that law a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019