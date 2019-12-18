Tibetan arrested with fake documents in UP's Maharajganj

A 26-year-old Tibetan was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajgaj district while trying to cross over to India with fake documents, a senior immigration official said on Wednesday. Tenzing Dorche Gurung, who was on his way to India from Nepal, was arrested on Wednesday evening by the immigration department in Sonauli, located on the Indo-Nepal border. His Aadhar card was found to be fake, Sonauli check-post immigration officer Mithlesh Kumar said.

A case has been registered against Gurung under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act. The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter, he said.

