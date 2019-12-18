15.49 lakh metric tonnes of apples transported out of J-K: MHA sources

Around 15.49 lakh metric tonnes of apples were transported from Jammu and Kashmir till December 8 this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said.

However, this year saw a dip as 16.13 lakh metric tonnes of apples in comparison to what was transported last year, as per sources.

"The season of apples was delayed by 15 days due to rain. The government is expecting production of 22.58 lakh metric tonnes of apples this year which is almost 2.5 lakh metric tonnes more than the previous year," they said. (ANI)

