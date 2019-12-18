Change of perception imperative for development of tourism in J&K: Union min

More than money, the change of perception is imperative for the development of tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Tourism and culture Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday. He also expressed displeasure over the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the government should act tough against those indulging in violence.

"We are all stakeholders and we have to work hard to change the perception (about Jammu and Kashmir) to attract tourists. It is more important than the money (being pumped for the development of tourism)," Patel told reporters here after inaugurating a Tourist Facilitation Centre (TFC) at Sarna and Associate Residency at Teligarh Resort. The minister, who also flagged off a mobile science exhibition bus from community Hall, Kotli and participated in a traditional 'Dhekko Dance', said this is his first visit to Bhaderwah and it was a divine place with ample scope to attract tourists from around the world.

"When a negative news comes out of this region, despite being a heavenly beautiful place, visitors refrain from coming here," he said. Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre has pumped a huge amount of money over the last five years for the development of tourism and has recently directed all ministers to spend at least one night in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If a minister comes here, he will definitely give something to the region. Bhaderwah is the best place for any tourist because it has natural beauty, peace and great culture. There are numerous opportunities here and UT status will surely provide a great platform to boost development of the region," he said. Patel said better infrastructure and connectivity is a challenge but things will improve with the passage of time.

"I came to know that this place is traditionally connected with Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and Pathankot of Punjab via Kathua. We are going to upgrade these two roads on priority beside a Gondola project is also on the cards for this region, " he said. When asked about the restoration of mobile Internet service, he said this is the prerogative of Union home ministry and hopefully they will take a decision soon.

He said the Union tourism ministry has made it compulsory to involve tourism stakeholders including tour and travel agencies and hoteliers from Jammu and Kashmir in the road shows across the globe over the past two months. Asked about specific measures to boost winter tourism in Bhaderwah, he said "the situation will not change overnight. We are making steady progress and it will also happen".

In response to another question about the ongoing protests against CCA in the country, he said "the amended bill was passed by both the houses of parliament which has members from all parties and nobody is above parliament". "The government should act sternly against those indulging in violence and I am sure the government will not tolerate violence. Nobody will get free hand to indulge in violence," the minister said.

