2 held for defamatory emails to defence units Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI): Two persons were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly hacking into the email account of a defence contractor's organisation and sending defamatory emails to defence units resulting in the firm getting blacklisted from government contracts and suffering a loss of Rs 1.3 crore, police said. An employee of the South CentralRailway (SCR) and an employee of the defence contractor were arrested following a complaint by the contractor on December 11.

The complainant said some unknown person had hacked the official account of his organisation and fabricated the government defence contracts. A case was registered and an investigation revealed that the prime accused working with the SCR had financial disputes with the complainant.

To settle scores, the accused colluded with the employee of the complainants organisation and took the password of the organisations email account for an amount of Rs 1 lakh, a police press release said. Later, he downloaded the defence contracts of the complainant and created a fake mail in the name of the complainant and sent defamatory emails to all the defence units following which the firm was blacklisted from getting government contracts which resulted in the loss of Rs 1.3 crores, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

