Man held for raping minor girl Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl wasallegedly raped by a man in Jogulamba Gadwal district ofTelangana after which he was arrested along with his friendwho too had tried to sexually assault her, police said onWednesday

The 22-year-old man called the girl to his house onsome pretext on Tuesday and raped her. Later, he called hisfriend who also tried to rape her, but her father afterhearing her cries reached the spot and the duo fled, a policeofficial said

Following a complaint, a case has been registeredunder relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the duo was taken intocustody, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

