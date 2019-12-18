Left Menu
Former Cong min, BJP legislators meet Lt Guv in Jammu

Senior Congress leader and former minister Usman Majid and a three-member BJP delegation on Wednesday called on Lt Governor G C Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said. Majid apprised the Lt Governor about various issues regarding public welfare, maintenance of peace and normalcy and overall development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

He said, Murmu urged the former minister to continue his sustained efforts for promoting a peaceful environment and welfare of people. In a separate meeting, the delegation of former BJP MLCs comprising Ramesh Arora, Charanjeet Singh Khalsa and Ajay Bharti apprised the Lt Governor about various issues including execution and completion of works started under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the spokesperson said.

They also raised the issue of streamlining the health sector across J&K, establishment of Guru Nanak Dev ji's chair at the University of Jammu to mark his 550th birth anniversary and organising seminars in this regard besides other important issues of public importance, the spokesperson said. The Lt Governor assured to review all the issues projected by them for their early redressal and urged the BJP leaders to keep working for the advancement of people's welfare, the official said.

