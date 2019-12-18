Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tihar administration issues notice to Nirbhaya case convicts to file mercy petition in 7 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:28 IST
Tihar administration issues notice to Nirbhaya case convicts to file mercy petition in 7 days

Tihar Jail administration on Wednesday issued a notice to the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case to file mercy petition within seven days, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said. Goel told PTI that the administration has informed the four convicts that they have seven days to file mercy petition.

If they do not file the petition in the given time, the jail administration will approach the court concerned for further proceedings, a senior officer said. Earlier in the day, the Patiala House court adjourned for January 7 the hearing on the issuance of death warrants against the convicts in the December 16, 2012 case.

The city court gave a week's time to know whether the four convicts are filing mercy petitions, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the last review plea against the capital punishment. Nirbhaya's parents watched the proceedings in the case both at the Supreme Court and the Patiala House complex.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The four convicts in the case have been sentenced to death. Ram Singh, one of the convicts, had allegedly killed himself in 2013 while a juvenile, who was among the six accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Police holds meeting with peace committee at Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with members of a peace committee and locals at the Jamia Nagar police station following violent protests in the area against the amended citizenship law. The meeting was held to ensure that law ...

Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J-K Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions...

Protesting Madras University students 'brought outside' campus

A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsitys campus were on Wednesday night brought outside by the police. About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were...

Students, workers' groups protest over CAA in UK

Hundreds of students and representatives from diaspora and workers groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019