Habitual offender arrested in rape, murder case

A habitual offender allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested on Wednesday during a vehicle-check in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The accused Arun Kumar (26) befriended the 30-year- old woman whose husband was jailed in connection with a surety case, the police said.

Kumar gave her expensive gifts, took her to shopping malls before taking her to an isolated place where he said he had hidden stolen gold jewels and money, they said. Once the two reached the spot, Kumar raped her, strangled her to death and dumped the body in a water tank, the police said.

The incident happened on December 5 and the police found the body of the woman on December 13. Kumar was earlier involved in the murder of an auto- driver and theft of an autorickshaw in 2016 and tried to escape from the police.

He was also involved in a motorcycle theft case in 2017 and in the murder of a person in 2018. He had served a three-year jail-term and was released on bail.

During his appearance in court, he made friends with Raju, a resident of Nizamabad, and called the latter up on the phone on November 29. Raju's wife answered the phone and after learning from her that he was jailed in the surety case, Kumar began his friendship with the woman and subsequently killed her after sexually assaulting her.

Kumar was taken into custody on Wednesday when police stopped him on suspicion and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.