Goa: Band members arrested for `hurting religious sentiments'

Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here. Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak and Nirmala Ravindera, members of the band `Dastaan', were arrested under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (hurting religious feelings).

Venkat Krishna Kunduru, a lawyer, had filed a complaint against them, said a senior police official. The band insulted the Hindu religion by mixing chanting of `Om' and abusive language, the complainant alleged.

All four were released on bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each, the police officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.