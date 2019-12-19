Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions to the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) at a meeting which was convened here to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Murmu also directed officers to roll out a mechanism to frame the "In-situ" slum redevelopment policy to provide housing to eligible slum dwellers. During the meeting, the Lt Governor took a comprehensive review of the progress made under the PMAY Urban and Rural. He also sought a district-wise performance report, he said.

On Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction or Enhancement (BLC), Murmu sought a proposal for enhancing the current assistance provided by the J&K government to the Economical Weaker Section (EWS) under PMAY. It was informed that under the BLC (PMAY-U), the UT's government was providing an assistance of Rs 16,666 to EWS while the share of the Centre was Rs 1.50 lakhs, the spokesman said.

Taking serious note of the extremely low percentage of expenditure under PMAY (U) in districts like Baramulla, Anantnag, and Udhampur, the Lt Governor directed the department to call for an explanation of the nodal supervisors of the HUDD. Stressing on restructuring of the engineering departments, in general, and HUDD in particular, Murmu asked the officers to submit a proposal regarding postings in the engineering wing of urban local bodies at the district level.

The meeting was informed that under four verticals of PMAY (U) -- BLC, Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), "In-situ" Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) -- a total of 55,155 houses were sanctioned against the target of 79.331, the spokesman said. He added that under the BLC, 3,311 houses have been completed while 13,100 beneficiaries were identified under AHP.

Under PMAY-Rural Phase-I, 17,743 houses were completed against the target of 37,494 with Rs 395.87 crore worth of funds utilized out of the received Rs 396.75 crore, the spokesman said. In Phase-II, 19 houses have been completed so far out of the new target of 52,500 taking the cumulative progress to 17,762 completed houses against the targeted 89,994, he said.

Later, the Lt. Governor reviewed the working of J&K Housing Board and sought a detailed report on the available assets, revenue generation, expenditures and infrastructural development made by the Board, the spokesman said. The Lt Governor asked the Board to assess the revenue generation and make concerted efforts to generate more income.

Meanwhile, the issue of MGNREGA liability was also put up in the meeting, on which Secretary RDD informed the chair that the current liability under MGNREGA is about Rs 400 crore which is mainly due to the exceeding of a material component by the Panchayats beyond the limit admissible under norms, the spokesman said.

