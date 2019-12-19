Anti-CAA protest: Prohibitory orders imposed near Red Fort

Delhi Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near the Red Fort ahead of a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.

Lahori Gate, Kashmere Gate and Kotwali police stations will come under this order, they said.

Police has already denied the permission for the protest near the Red Fort citing law and order issues, but the protestors said they will go ahead with the march.

