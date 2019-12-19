Left Menu
Ensuring implementation of system where SSB jawan can stay with family for 100 days: Shah

The central government is ensuring the implementation of a system where a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel gets to live with his family members for about 100 days, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at the 56th Anniversary Parade of SSB in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

The central government is ensuring the implementation of a system where a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel gets to live with his family members for about 100 days, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. "The SSB has never taken a step back whenever it was needed to sacrifice itself for the security of the country. Wherever the jawans of SSB were posted, irrespective of the country and situation, they have kept their duties above their lives. We are ensuring implementation of a system where an SSB jawan gets to stay with his family for about 100 days," he said at the 56th Anniversary Parade of the SSB here.

The Home Minister informed that the force seized banned substances worth over Rs 380 crore on India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders. "The SSB is responsible for about 2,450 kilometres of the open boundary between India and Nepal and India and Bhutan. Both countries are our friends, but the easiness in infiltration has seen a lot of misuses across the globe. In one year, SSB has caught banned substances worth over Rs 380 crore on the borders out of which Rs 166 crore of seized materials like alcoholic substances and drugs were recovered," Shah said.

The Home Minister stressed that a National Police Memorial was built in memory of the 35,000 police and SSB jawans who sacrificed their lives for the country as a mark of respect. He also said that the memorial will act as a source of inspiration for the people of the country. "We have all witnessed how SSB jawans sacrificed themselves to save the people during natural disasters," Shah added.

He further said that the Home Ministry has been taking steps for the welfare of the SSB jawans, asserting that the retirement age of the personnel has been increased from 57 to 60 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

