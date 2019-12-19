Left Menu
Hundreds of people protest against CAA, NRC in Chandigarh

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:08 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:08 IST
Scores of people, including students, on Thursday demonstrated against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protesters have gathered near the grounds outside the Sector 20 mosque here and will take out a march.

They also plan to submit a memorandum to Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore to express their resentment against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC. A student protester said that they were also protesting in a show of solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country.

"Today, a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's constitution and spoil the peaceful atmosphere. We are protesting against CAA and government's decision to implement the NRC in the country," another protester said. The amended Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have entered India till December

31, 2014, following religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

